Manning tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out four.

Manning has mostly struggled this spring with a 9.00 ERA across 10 innings, but he looked better Friday. The righty should still begin the year in Detroit's rotation, likely as the team's fourth starter. He had a solid 3.43 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 63 innings last season, though he only struck out 48 batters, and his inability to miss bats could limit his fantasy ceiling.

