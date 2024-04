Manning was returned to Triple-A Toledo after the Tigers' 2-1 loss to the Mets in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Manning drew the start in the second game, but he didn't factor into the decision while covering 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing no hits and issuing four walks. Though he'll head back to the minors, Manning will be the top option to join the big-league rotation if a more permanent spot opens up.