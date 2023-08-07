Manning (3-4) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out three in 5.2 innings.

Manning's struggles carried over into Sunday's start. He allowed five runs through the first two innings and later gave up his second home run of the day in the fourth. The 25-year-old was miraculously one out away from completing six frames but as yanked after allowing consecutive base hits. Manning has put together a very forgettable three-game stretch during which he's allowed 19 runs (17 earned) on 23 hits including six home runs over his last 16.2 innings. The Tigers don't really have any better options at this point so Manning figures to stick around. He's tentatively lined up to face the Red Sox on the road in his next start.