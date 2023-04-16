Manning (foot) told reporters Sunday that he expects to start throwing again as soon as next week and hopes to return to the mound in six weeks, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Woodbery notes that Manning was in the clubhouse prior to Sunday's game against the Giants while wearing a protective boot and using a Knee Rover scooter. The right-hander broke the fifth metatarsal on his right foot during Tuesday's start, but he won't require surgery and stands a good chance to return to the mound before the summer months if there are no setbacks.