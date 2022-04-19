Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday that Manning isn't dealing with any structural damage to his right shoulder, but the 24-year-old's status for his next start remains up in the air, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. "The initial diagnosis with him is positive, as positive as it could be," Hinch said of Manning. "Structurally we think [his shoulder is] just fine. There is some inflammation. There is some tendinitis, some soreness."

After giving up one run on one hit while covering six frames in his season debut April 11 against the Red Sox, Manning lasted only two innings in his second outing Saturday in Kansas City before exiting with the shoulder issue. While Hinch and the Tigers brass appear confident that Manning isn't dealing with a major injury, it wouldn't be surprising if the organization proceeded cautiously with one of its prized young pitchers and held him out for a start or two. The Tigers will likely wait and see how Manning fares in his next bullpen session before determining whether to allow him to make his next start Saturday against the Rockies in Detroit.