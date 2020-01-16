Play

Manning was invited to the Tigers' major-league spring training Thursday.

Manning was very effective at the Double-A level in 2019, posting a 2.56 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP over 133.2 innings. The right-hander will get to work with the major-league coaching staff in spring training and could end up reaching the majors at some point in 2020.

