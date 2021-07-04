Manning allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk in 2.2 innings versus the White Sox on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander needed 60 pitches (38 strikes) to get through the appearance, which was the shortest of his four starts so far. Both runs allowed came in the third inning. Manning now has a 7.94 ERA through 17 innings, although that ratio is inflated by a nine-run shellacking by Cleveland in his previous start. He's added a 1.76 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB, both of which are discouraging marks for the 23-year-old. He lines up for an easier matchup versus Minnesota in next weekend's four-game series.