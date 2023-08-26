Manning was removed from Friday's start versus the Astros in the seventh inning with an undisclosed injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He allowed just one unearned run on one hit over 6.1 frames before departing.

Manning looked to tweak something in his side or back while delivering a pitch. He tested things out with one warmup pitch but then walked off the field and into the clubhouse. It's unfortunate timing, as Manning was in the middle of one of the best starts of his career in permitting just one unearned run on an infield single, an error and a catcher's interference.