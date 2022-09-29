Tests showed Manning to be dealing with fatigue and tendinitis in his arm, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Manning's injury this late in the season virtually guarantees he will not pitch again this year. The 24-year-old righty will finish the season with a 2-3 record alongside a 3.43 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 63 innings.
