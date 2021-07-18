The Tigers are expected to call Manning up from Triple-A Toledo to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Before being optioned to Toledo prior to the All-Star break, Manning was lit up over his first five big-league starts, posting a 6.95 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 22 innings. Despite the discouraging results, Manning looks like he'll have a decent amount of leash at the back of the Detroit rotation due to the team's lack of healthy starters. Jose Urena (groin) joined Matthew Boyd (triceps), Spencer Turnbull (forearm) and Julio Teheran (shoulder) on the injured list Saturday, and none of the four appear close to a return.