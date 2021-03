Manning pitched two scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Manning threw 25 pitches (16 for strikes) and was effective in his spring debut. The 23-year-old is one of the team's top prospects and will compete for a rotation spot to begin the season, though he could begin the year in the minors and make his MLB debut later in the summer.