Manning (5-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Guardians. He had one walk and two strikeouts.

Outside of a first inning solo home run by Kole Calhoun, Manning didn't allow any more earned runs as he cruised to the win. The righty has been sharp over his last two outings, allowing just the one earned run across 11.1 innings, though only with three strikeouts. For the season, Manning has just 42 strikeouts in 64.2 innings, which limits his upside. Either way, he'll look to continue his strong recent form in his next start, which is tentatively set for Friday against the Astros.