Tigers' Matt Manning: Makes spring debut
Manning pitched two innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He allowed a hit and an unearned run.
Manning, who is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, received an invite to major-league camp after a dominant 2019 at Double-A. The 22-year-old will likely begin the season at Triple-A, but he could make his MLB debut at some point this year for a Tigers team that isn't expected to compete for a playoff spot and could turn to younger players down the stretch.
