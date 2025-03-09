The Tigers optioned Manning to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manning had been competing for a rotation spot, but he entered camp on the outside looking in for a roster berth after logging a 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB over his five starts in the big leagues and a 4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 72:25 K:BB in 69.1 innings at Triple-A last season. He'll begin the 2025 season in Toledo's rotation and will be on the short list for a call-up whenever the Tigers require a spot starter.