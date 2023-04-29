Manning (foot) was transferred Saturday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Andy Ibanez will take over the vacant 40-man roster spot. Manning suffered a fracture in his right foot earlier this month and can now be ruled out until at least mid-June.
