Manning (biceps/shoulder) was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Manning had already spent 77 days on the 10-day IL, so the transaction doesn't have any affect on his timeline to rejoin the big club and merely clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Garrett Hill, who is slated to start one half of Monday's doubleheader with the Guardians. Of the five Detroit starting pitchers currently residing on the IL, Manning may be the closest to returning. He threw a bullpen session Saturday and could be cleared to come off the IL shortly after the All-Star break if he hits no further snags in his recovery from shoulder inflammation or biceps tendinitis.