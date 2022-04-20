The Tigers placed Manning (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Manning's move to the IL isn't particularly surprising after manager AJ Hinch acknowledged a day earlier that the young right-hander likely wouldn't be ready to go when his next turn in the rotation comes up Saturday against the Rockies at Comerica Park. Once the inflammation in his shoulder dissipates, Manning should resume a throwing program, and how he looks during his bullpen sessions will likely dictate whether he'll miss more than one turn through the rotation. Detroit has yet to announce a potential replacement in the rotation for Manning, though long reliever Drew Hutchison could be stretched out enough for a spot starter after he covered three innings in his last appearance April 16.