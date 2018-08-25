Tigers' Matt Manning: Moves up to Double-A
Manning was promoted to Double-A Erie on Friday.
Manning earned his second promotion of the season after pitching even better for High-A Lakeland than he did for Low-A West Michigan. He cut his ERA from 3.40 to 2.98 and lowered his walk rate from 11.8 percent to 9.3 percent without suffering a meaningful drop in strikeouts (32.1 percent to 31.7 percent). Manning will be able to make a start or two for Erie before the end of the Double-A season and should open 2019 at the same level, pushing for a promotion to Triple-A sometime next year.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Shines in first High-A start•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Promoted to High-A•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Throws seven shutout innings•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Delivers best start of season•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Back from minor-league DL•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...