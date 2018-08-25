Manning was promoted to Double-A Erie on Friday.

Manning earned his second promotion of the season after pitching even better for High-A Lakeland than he did for Low-A West Michigan. He cut his ERA from 3.40 to 2.98 and lowered his walk rate from 11.8 percent to 9.3 percent without suffering a meaningful drop in strikeouts (32.1 percent to 31.7 percent). Manning will be able to make a start or two for Erie before the end of the Double-A season and should open 2019 at the same level, pushing for a promotion to Triple-A sometime next year.

