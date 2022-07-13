Manning (shoulder) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers plan to have two of their rehabbing starters pitch for Toledo that day, as Rony Garcia (shoulder) is scheduled to piggyback Manning in the outing. Manning has resided on the injured list since April 20, initially due to right shoulder discomfort. He's had his return date pushed back due to a bout of lightheadedness along with right biceps tendinitis, but Manning was cleared to restart his rehab assignment Tuesday with Single-A Lakeland. In his first game action since May 24, Manning covered two scoreless innings and gave up one hit and one walk. Following his upcoming start Sunday, he's expected to make one or two additional turns through the Toledo rotation following the All-Star break before likely rejoining the Tigers in early August.