Manning (biceps) could throw off a mound Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Manning hasn't pitched in a big-league game since mid-April, as a rehab stint was paused in late May due to right biceps tendinitis. He's making his way back from that issue, increasing his throwing distance to 150 feet Friday and potentially throwing off a mound Saturday, though a timeline for his return from the injured list still isn't clear.
