Manning (shoulder) will make at least one more rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

He threw 70 pitches over 4.1 innings Friday in a rehab start. All told, Manning has given up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings through two rehab appearances. The Tigers certainly have room for him in the rotation, but it seems like they want to give him one more tuneup before he gets activated from the 60-day injured list.