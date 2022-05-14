Manning (shoulder) will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manning has already thrown a pair of rehab outings as he makes his way back from shoulder inflammation, but he only got up to 3.2 frames in his most recent one Friday. He'll be targeting 75-80 pitches in his next start, which should leave him ready for something close to a full workload when he returns to the majors.

