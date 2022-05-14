Manning (shoulder) will make one more rehab start for Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Manning has already thrown a pair of rehab outings as he makes his way back from shoulder inflammation, but he only got up to 3.2 frames in his most recent one Friday. He'll be targeting 75-80 pitches in his next start, which should leave him ready for something close to a full workload when he returns to the majors.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Next rehab start coming Friday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Dazzles in first rehab outing•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Rehab assignment begins Sunday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Still feeling tightness•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Throws bullpen session•