General manager Al Avila said Manning needs to continue developing his command, control and make mechanical tweaks at the Tigers' alternate training site, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. "It's a little bit longer with him now," Avila said Monday.

Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal got the call Monday, but Manning was surprisingly not brought up alongside the Tigers' other top pitching prospects. Avila expressed optimism that Manning and other prospects wouldn't be too far behind the ones called up early this week, but the fact that we know Mize and Skubal are up and confirmed as starters makes them preferable adds in redraft leagues over Manning.