Manning (shoulder) is scheduled to make his second rehab start at Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manning's first rehab outing with Toledo on Sunday went about as well as possible, as the 24-year-old right-hander struck out four while allowing just one baserunner over three scoreless innings. He tossed 36 pitches in that outing and will likely ramp up his pitch count to the 50-to-60 range as he looks to get stretched back out for a traditional starting role. Manning could require one more start at Toledo's beyond Friday before making his way back from the 10-day injured list.