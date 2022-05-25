Manning (shoulder/illness) covered 1.2 innings in his rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Toledo, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment at Toledo after his previous outing was cut short when he experienced lightheadedness, Manning experienced no health-related setbacks. However, the right-hander didn't work as deep into the start as the Tigers has hoped, as he was pulled after throwing just 43 pitches (25 strikes). According to Jason Beck of MLB.com, manager A.J. Hinch said that the Tigers have an organizational edict to limit all minor-league pitchers to no more than 30 pitches in a given inning, so Manning was pulled early after he struggled with efficiency during the second inning. As a result of the short outing, the Tigers are still deciding whether Manning will need another rehab start, or if he's built up enough at this point to slot back into an injury-depleted big-league rotation that desperately needs another healthy arm.