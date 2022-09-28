Manning didn't start as expected Wednesday against the Royals, as Will Vest instead took the mound for the Tigers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Manning was confirmed as Wednesday's starter and went through his usual pregame work, but he didn't take the mound for the opening frame. It's unclear if the 24-year-old is dealing with some sort of injury, but Detroit should update his status in the near future.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Dealing with arm fatigue•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Uncharacteristically wild Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Fires seven shutout innings•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Strikes out four in win•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Pulled after four innings Sunday•
-
Tigers' Matt Manning: Gets hit hard Tuesday•