Manning was placed on the injured list at Triple-A Toledo due to a right lat strain.

Manning has been with Toledo since late May after making five starts with the Tigers early in the season. The 26-year-old has earned a 4.53 ERA across 59.2 innings with the Mud Hens and a timetable for his return has yet to be established. Manning was a candidate to enter the Tigers' rotation coming out of the All-Star break with Casey Mize (hamstring) injured and Kenta Maeda in Triple-A, but the injury will temporarily remove Manning as an option.