Triple-A Toledo placed Manning on its 7-day injured list Friday due to a right lat strain.

Manning has been with Toledo since late May after making five starts with the Tigers early in the season. The 26-year-old had turned in a 4.53 ERA across 59.2 innings with Toledo and looked to be a candidate to step in as the Tigers' No. 5 starter coming out of the All-Star break with Casey Mize (hamstring) on the injured list, but the lat strain will remove Manning from consideration for a call-up.