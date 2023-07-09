Manning (3-1) earned the win Saturday, striking out five while issuing three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays. He did not allow any hits.

It wasn't the start that Manning was looking for, as the right-hander hit Bo Bichette with a pitch to open the game before issuing a walk to Brandon Belt in the following at-bat. However, the 25-year-old managed to get out of the inning unscathed and went on to retire 18 of the next 19 batters he faced while not allowing a hit. The Tigers' bullpen would take over with two outs in the seventh to complete the no-hitter over Toronto, marking Detroit's first combined no-hitter in team history. Manning recorded a season-high five strikeouts on the afternoon, and it was his first start this season in which he didn't allow at least two runs.