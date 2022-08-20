Manning (0-1) took the loss to the Angels on Friday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six and walking one over seven innings.

The lone home run that Manning allowed to Jared Walsh in the second inning turned out to be the only run of the game, giving Manning the loss despite a well-pitched outing. He threw 63 of 90 pitches for strikes and earned a seven-inning quality start. It was the third quality start for the righty in six games this season. Manning will take a 2.81 ERA into his next outing.