Manning (foot) allowed just an unearned run over three-plus innings with a walk and two strikeouts in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Manning threw 36-of-59 pitches for strikes, and his fastball averaged 94.5 mph while topping out at 96 according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. The right-hander is on the 60-day injured list while recovering from a foot fracture he suffered April 11, and he'll likely need to make one more rehab start before having a chance to rejoin the rotation near the end of June.