Manning was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right foot.

Manning suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot Tuesday when he was struck by a comebacker while making a start against the Blue Jays. There's no exact timetable yet, but he'll at least miss the remainder of April. The 25-year-old leaves behind a 4.63 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings (two starts) on the season with Detroit.