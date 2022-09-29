Manning was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm strain.

The extent of Manning's injury is not yet known, but his placement on the injured list rules him out for the current campaign, and he will finish it with a 3.43 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB in 63.0 innings over 12 big-league starts. Forearm strains can result in Tommy John surgery, so it remains to be seen if Manning will be available when spring training kicks off in 2023.