Tigers' Matt Manning: Promoted to High-A
Manning was promoted to High-A Lakeland on Wednesday.
Manning, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 draft, has electric stuff but has moved fairly slowly because of how difficult his arsenal can be to command at 6-foot-6. He posted a 3.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 76:28 K:BB in 55.2 innings after finishing 2017 strong for Low-A West Michigan. If Manning is able to hold his own at High-A and limit the free passes, he should continue to climb up prospect lists due to his frontline-caliber stuff, highlighted by a mid-to-high 90s fastball and wipeout slider.
