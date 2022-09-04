Manning allowed two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out three over four innings in a 3-2 loss Sunday against Kansas City. He did not factor into the decision.

Manning scattered three hits and a walk over the first three innings as he held the Royals scoreless. In the fourth, two singles, two walks and a hit batsman led to two runs as he threw 33 pitches in the inning, bringing his total for the four innings up to 90. Since returning from a shoulder injury at the beginning of August, he's posted a 4.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB in 36.1 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be next weekend in Kansas City.