Manning pitched six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Manning cruised through the six frames on 81 pitches, preventing New York from putting on more than one runner in any inning. He departed with a 3-0 lead but was deprived of a victory when Alex Lange gave up three runs in the ninth. Manning has been on quite a roll lately, tossing three straight quality starts and yielding one or zero earned runs in four straight outings. Over that stretch, he's posted a minuscule 0.38 ERA and 0.68 WHIP despite a weak 10:6 K:BB over 23.2 frames.