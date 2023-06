Manning (foot) struck out one batter over 1.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Toledo. He scattered two hits and two walks.

Manning tossed 45 pitches (23 strikes) in his first outing at any level in two months after he suffered a right foot fracture April 11. The right-hander was able to avoid surgery to address the injury, but he'll still likely need at least two or three more rehab starts to get fully stretched out before he returns from the 60-day injured list.