Manning (biceps/shoulder) was unable to make his scheduled rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Toledo after the affiliate's game against St. Paul was suspended in the top of the first inning.

The Tigers could opt to have Manning throw a simulated game in the next day or two to allow him to remain on schedule with his rehab program, as Toledo won't be back in action again until Friday due to the minor-league All-Star break. Manning is restarting his rehab assignment for a second time after he experienced a biceps injury during a late-May throwing session that kept him out of commission for nearly six weeks. The right-hander returned to action July 12 for Single-A Lakeland, tossing two scoreless innings in his lone appearance before the Tigers cleared him to move his rehab to Toledo. He's projected to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in early August.