Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Manning (shoulder/biceps) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Twins in Minnesota, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The young right-hander will rejoin the Detroit rotation for the first time since mid-April after a prolonged recovery from shoulder inflammation and biceps tendinitis. He built up to 85 pitches while covering 5.2 scoreless innings in his final rehab start for Triple-A Toledo on July 27, so Manning isn't expected to have any major restrictions from a workload standpoint in his return to the big club.