Manning (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals as a precaution, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Manning "didn't look quite right" prior to being lifted from Saturday's start. Manning clarified by saying that he's not concerned about the injury and plans to make his next start, which tentatively lines up to come Friday at home against the Rockies. While it appears that Manning avoided the worst-case outcome, no official diagnosis has been announced.
