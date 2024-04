Manning was returned to Triple-A Toledo after the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Manning drew the start in the second game of the Tigers' doubleheader and pitched 5.2 scoreless innings and also didn't allow a hit. He had a less convincing four walks as compared to three strikeouts, though it was still a successful outing overall. Manning should remain a top option if Detroit has an opening in their big-league rotation.