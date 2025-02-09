With the Tigers bolstering their rotation in the offseason, Manning could work as both a starter and a reliever in 2025 if he's able to make the team, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Detroit added Alex Cobb and Jack Flaherty during the offseason, and the team already has ace Tarik Skubal and Reese Olson locked into starting roles. Manning is thus among a large group of pitchers competing for the No. 5 spot that includes Keider Montero, top prospect Jackson Jobe, Casey Mize, Kenta Maeda and Brant Hurter. Manning spent most of 2024 with Triple-A Toledo, so he figures to be behind most of those players in the competition at this point. However, the 27-year-old could find his way onto the roster as a reliever. If Manning makes the bullpen out of spring training, he likely won't see high-leverage work, so his fantasy value figures to be limited either way.