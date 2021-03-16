The Tigers optioned Manning to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The 2016 first-round pick had been given the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot this spring, but since the Tigers have yet to start his MLB service clock, the prevailing expectation was that he would begin the year in the minors. Tuesday's transaction confirms that will be the case, though Manning could still appear in Grapefruit League games as he looks to build back up after a forearm strain cost him time in 2020. He'll likely remain at the Tigers' spring-training facility in Lakeland, Fla. for another month before reporting to Toledo when the Triple-A season begins in May.