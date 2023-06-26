Manning (foot) will return to the Tigers' rotation Tuesday versus the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Manning issued eight walks in 8.2 innings on his three-start minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, but he allowed only one (unearned) run. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since April 11 due to a fracture in his right foot and should probably be viewed as a wait-and-see streamer in most fantasy formats as he makes his way back to Detroit's active roster.