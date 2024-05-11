The Tigers are set to promote Manning from Triple-A Toledo to start Monday against the Marlins, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Manning is set to rejoin the big club after Kenta Maeda was placed on the 15-day IL due to a viral illness. Manning started for the Tigers as the 27th man against the Cardinals on April 30, when he gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven in a no-decision. The 26-year-old right-hander holds a 0-1 record over three major-league starts with a 4.24 ERA and 1.18 WHIP this season.