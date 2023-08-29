Manning (back) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Yankees, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 25-year-old originally lined up to take the mound Wednesday, but Joey Wentz is instead poised to pitch. Manning exited his most recent start last Friday with a stinger in his lower back, but the issue won't prevent him from making his next turn through the rotation. The right-hander has pitched well in his past three starts with just one earned run allowed across 17.2 frames.