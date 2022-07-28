Manning (shoulder/biceps) struck out six over 5.2 scoreless innings in his rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo. He scattered five hits and two walks in the 85-pitch outing.

Manning's ability to get stretched out to 85 pitches and perform effectively while doing so suggests that he'll be ready to come off the 60-day injured list to make his next start with the big club, likely during next week's series in Minnesota. The right-hander last pitched for Detroit on April 16 before missing the next three-plus months due to shoulder inflammation and right biceps tendinitis.