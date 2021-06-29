Manning (1-2) allowed nine runs on nine hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Monday against Cleveland. He struck out two and did not issue any walks.

The lack of walks is nice, but it was otherwise a forgettable outing for Manning, who gave up both a two-run home run and a three-run bomb. The rookie was better in his first two MLB starts, allowing a total of four runs across 10.2 innings, so this just looks like part of the learning curve that young pitchers go through. Manning still has loads of potential, and he'll look for better results in his next scheduled appearance Sunday against the White Sox.