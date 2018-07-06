Tigers' Matt Manning: Shines in first High-A start
Manning tossed five shutout innings and struck out nine while giving up one hit and two walks in his debut Wednesday for High-A Lakeland.
The 20-year-old endured no hiccups in his first start in the Florida State League, allowing only three baserunners and while pumping in 64 of 92 pitches for strikes. Dating back to his final two outings at Low-A West Michigan, Manning has ceded just one earned run and has racked up 23 strikeouts in his last 19 innings. He likely won't be under consideration for a full-time appointment to the big leagues until at least 2020, but his big frame (6-foot-6, 190 pounds) and an arsenal that contains multiple plus offerings give Manning top-of-rotation upside if he can continue to make strides with his command and control.
