Manning (foot) has had a normal offseason throwing routine and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, MLB.com reports.

Manning sustained a fractured foot after being struck by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in September. The injury ended his 2023 season, though it doesn't seem like it should impact the righty in 2024. Manning finished last year with a solid 3.58 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 78 innings (15 starts), though he only struck out 50 batters.